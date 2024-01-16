Games
Twin Adder Banner
Wall-mounted - Item Level 30
Item Details
Details
Display your patriotic zeal with the Lily and Serpent of the Order of the Twin Adder.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
30
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
