FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Twilight Apple
Ingredient - Item Level 510
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A sweet-sour variety of apple named for the gentle gleam of its peel.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
3 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
