Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Tsukuyomi's Greataxe

Item Details

89

99.68

3.36

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

Twelve Important Details in the FFXIV: Endwalker Patch 6.0 Patch Notes
Mike Williams
How To Get All The Kamuy Mounts in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
With FFXIV Patch 5.3, Shadowbringers Might Be the Best Final Fantasy Story
Natalie Flores