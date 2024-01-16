Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Tsukuyomi's Chokuto
Samurai's Arm - Item Level 365
Item Details
89
Physical Damage
78.32
Auto-attack
2.64
Delay
Details
Classes
SAM - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1551 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+135
Vitality
+139
Skill Speed
+94
Critical Hit
+134
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
365
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
Twelve Important Details in the FFXIV: Endwalker Patch 6.0 Patch Notes
Mike Williams
How To Get All The Kamuy Mounts in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
With FFXIV Patch 5.3, Shadowbringers Might Be the Best Final Fantasy Story
Natalie Flores