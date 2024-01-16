Games
True Dragon Fruit
Reagent - Item Level 430
Item Details
Details
Not the other kind. ※Only for use in Omicron tribal quests. ※Not included in the gathering log.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
