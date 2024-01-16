Games
Trousers of the Defiant Duelist
Legs - Item Level 185
Item Details
315
Magic Defense
315
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
680 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+68
Tenacity
+77
Vitality
+66
Determination
+54
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
185
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
