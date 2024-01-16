Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Troian Thighboots of Aiming
Feet - Item Level 595
Item Details
425
Magic Defense
425
Defense
Details
Classes
ARC BRD MCH DNC - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
731 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+182
Dexterity
+175
Critical Hit
+160
Direct Hit Rate
+112
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
595
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
