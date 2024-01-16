Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Troian Breeches of Striking
Legs - Item Level 595
Item Details
570
Magic Defense
570
Defense
Details
Classes
PGL MNK SAM - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1219 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+278
Vitality
+289
Determination
+177
Direct Hit Rate
+253
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
595
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
