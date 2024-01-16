Games
Trench Harpoon
Lancer's Arm - Item Level 50
Item Details
57
Physical Damage
50.16
Auto-attack
2.64
Delay
Details
Classes
LNC DRG - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Strength
+13
Vitality
+17
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
