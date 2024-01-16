Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Tree Toad
Ingredient - Item Level 5
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A giant green toad found in nearly all of the lakes and swamps of Aldenard.
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
10 gil
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Related Posts
Abyssos: The Seventh Circle Raid Guide (Pandaemonium) - FFXIV Patch 6.2
Mike Williams
How to Rank Up PvP Series Levels Fast in FFXIV
Michael Hassall
MMOs (And FFXIV Especially) Are The Perfect Holiday Season Games - Here’s Why
Michael Hassall