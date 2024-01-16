Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Training Supplies Materials

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Materials required to craft training supplies. ※Only for use in moogle tribal quests.

Attributes

Crafting

