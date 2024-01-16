Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Tonberry Square Rug

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A rancorous square rug designed in a tonberry king motif.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Jute Yarn
3
Item Icon
Woolen Yarn
3
Item Icon
Undyed Woolen Cloth
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

Related Posts

How to defeat Fufulupa in Triple Triad in FFXIV
Michael Hassall
FFXIV Server Issues Continue, Director Naoki Yoshida Offers Update
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV Census Shows What Players Are Up to Worldwide
Andrea Shearon