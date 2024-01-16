Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Tin Ore

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A decent-sized piece of rock containing the metal tin.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

How to Get Durium Sand in FFXIV's Island Sanctuary
Oliv Yanak
Get Your Face Right With FFXIV Face Moisturizer From Steamcream
Mike Williams
How to Desynth in FFXIV: When & What You Should Desynthesize
Nerium