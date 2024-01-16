Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Tidal Wave Katana
Samurai's Arm - Item Level 100
Item Details
62
Physical Damage
54.56
Auto-attack
2.64
Delay
Details
Classes
SAM - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
535 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+37
Vitality
+38
Skill Speed
+28
Determination
+40
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
100
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
