FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Thyme
Ingredient - Item Level 40
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A fragrant herb used to flavor various meat and poultry dishes.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
