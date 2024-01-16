Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Thundercloud
Lancer's Arm - Item Level 50
Item Details
57
Physical Damage
53.2
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
LNC DRG - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
268 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+13
Vitality
+17
Determination
+17
Direct Hit Rate
+24
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
How to Get Thunderlord in Destiny 2 - The Lost Cryptarch Quest
Dillon Skiffington
How to Get the Thunderlord Catalyst in Destiny 2
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Update Fixes a Lot of the Stuff You Hate
Dillon Skiffington