FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Thunder Rock
Stone - Item Level 460
Item Details
Details
An uncut stone imbued with so much aetheric lightning energy as to echo with tiny claps of thunder.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
