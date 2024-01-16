Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Throne Gem

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A brilliant bauble pried from the Emperor Xande's colossal seat of rule.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

Epic Games Store Free Games List - Updated for December 2021
Dillon Skiffington
The DioField Chronicle Launches in September for Steam and Consoles
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV Patch 6.1 MSQ: The Knight in Black Hints at the Story's Future
Mike Williams