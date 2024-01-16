Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
The Thousand-year Itch
Seafood - Item Level 80
Item Details
Details
A king among loyal plecos. [Suitable for printing on large canvases.]
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
29 gil
Repairs
level
Culinarian Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
80
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
Animal Crossing: New Horizons June Bugs & Fish Guide - All New Critters Available
Dillon Skiffington
16 of the Best Space Games Available on Steam
Dillon Skiffington
Older FFXIV Dungeons Getting Overhauled With Redesigns and Trust System Soon
Michael Higham