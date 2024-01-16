Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
The Rising Advertisement
Wall-mounted - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A masterfully rendered oil depiction of a realm-wide celebration of hope and rebirth.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
5 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
The 10th Rising Event in Final Fantasy XIV Draws Near
Mills Webster
Developers’ blog Reveals In-depth Details About FFXIV’s The Rising 2023
Michael Hassall
The Rising 2022 FFXIV Event Features Emet-Selch Minion OMG
Michael Higham