Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

The Matron

Item Details

Details

A heavenly portrait of Nophica, tender of soils and harvests and goddess of abundance.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Alliance Raid Guide: Myths of the Realm - Euphrosyne (Patch 6.3)
Mike Williams
FFXIV Added a New Short Story by Fan Vote, and Of Course it Features Emet-Selch
Michael Hassall
All New Items Added in FFXIV Patch 6.25 - Manderville Weapons, Noir Outfit, & More
Dillon Skiffington