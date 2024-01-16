Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

The Legend Returns

Item Details

Details

A masterfully rendered oil depiction of figures from Ivalician legend old and new.

Attributes

Related Posts

Former FFXIV and Breath of the Wild Artist's Debut Game Launches in Q2 2021
Natalie Flores
This Week in News Is Legal And Direct
Imran Khan
Pathfinder’s Latest DLC Feels Like A Visit To Your Local Tabletop Game Shop
Paul Tamayo