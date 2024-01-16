Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
The Last Earring of Fending
Earrings - Item Level 560
Item Details
1
Magic Defense
1
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
554 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+115
Tenacity
+111
Vitality
+115
Skill Speed
+78
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
560
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
