Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

The King's Paladin Arms (IL 450)

Item Details

Details

A set of arms containing the King's sword and the King's shield. Required level: 80. IL: 450.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV: All the New Dragonsong Ultimate Weapons of the Heavens and How to Get Them
Michael Higham
Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers Guides & Information
Nerium
Amaurot: FF14 Dungeon Guide - Bosses, Strategy, & Tips
Nerium