Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
The King's Paladin Arms (IL 450)
Miscellany - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A set of arms containing the King's sword and the King's shield. Required level: 80. IL: 450.
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
FFXIV: All the New Dragonsong Ultimate Weapons of the Heavens and How to Get Them
Michael Higham
Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers Guides & Information
Nerium
Amaurot: FF14 Dungeon Guide - Bosses, Strategy, & Tips
Nerium