Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
The King's Claws
Pugilist's Arm - Item Level 450
Item Details
97
Physical Damage
82.77
Auto-attack
2.56
Delay
Details
Classes
PGL MNK - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1772 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+174
Vitality
+174
Critical Hit
+174
Determination
+122
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
450
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
ESO Update 23 Patch Notes - New Scalebreaker Sets, Dungeons, Elemental Succession Changes
Dillon Skiffington
The Fancies 2021: The Big Fanbyte Game of the Year 2021 Roundup
Fanbyte Staff
How to Make Gil With Desynthesis in FFXIV
mothsworn