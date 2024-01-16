Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
The Heavens Reeling
Scholar's Arm - Item Level 276
Item Details
80
Physical Damage
78.93
Auto-attack
2.96
Delay
Details
Classes
SCH - Lv. 65
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1107 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+101
Piety
+70
Vitality
+94
Determination
+100
Materia
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 55
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
276
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
Ninja Best-in-Slot Gear (FFXIV 6.18) for Average and Savage Players
Michael Higham
The 10th Rising Event in Final Fantasy XIV Draws Near
Mills Webster
FFXIV: All the New Dragonsong Ultimate Weapons of the Heavens and How to Get Them
Michael Higham