FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
The Guardian's Greaves of Striking
Feet - Item Level 100
Item Details
74
Magic Defense
74
Defense
Details
Classes
PGL ROG MNK NIN SAM - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
295 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+22
Vitality
+23
Dexterity
+22
Critical Hit
+25
Direct Hit Rate
+18
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
100
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
