Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
The Guardian's Armguards of Striking
Hands - Item Level 100
Item Details
74
Magic Defense
74
Defense
Details
Classes
PGL ROG MNK NIN SAM - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
295 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+22
Vitality
+23
Dexterity
+22
Critical Hit
+25
Direct Hit Rate
+18
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
100
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
6 Big Things Changed with the Destiny 2 Season of the Drifter Patch
Dillon Skiffington
Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.15 Details – Patch Notes, Changes, Hotfix
Dillon Skiffington
Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.15 TFT Patch Notes – Damage Changes, Class Reworks, Hotfix
Dillon Skiffington