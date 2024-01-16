Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

The Guardian's Armguards of Striking

Item Details

74

74

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

6 Big Things Changed with the Destiny 2 Season of the Drifter Patch
Dillon Skiffington
Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.15 Details – Patch Notes, Changes, Hotfix
Dillon Skiffington
Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.15 TFT Patch Notes – Damage Changes, Class Reworks, Hotfix
Dillon Skiffington