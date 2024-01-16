Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
The Forgiven's Chestpiece of Striking
Body - Item Level 418
Item Details
335
Magic Defense
335
Defense
Details
Classes
PGL MNK SAM - Lv. 79
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1203 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+151
Vitality
+160
Skill Speed
+153
Critical Hit
+107
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 69
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
418
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
Destiny 2 Best Hunter Build for Season of Dawn
Dillon Skiffington
How to Spend Sacks of Nuts in FFXIV: The Best Items to Buy
Nerium
How to Get the Vinegaroon, and Forgiven Reticence Mounts in FFXIV
Michael Hassall