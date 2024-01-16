Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
The Final Day Orchestrion Roll
Orchestrion Roll - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Music roll for . Use to add to your orchestrion list.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Enchanted Manganese Ink
3
Faded Copy of The Final Day
3
Blank Grade 3 Orchestrion Roll
3
Crystals
Water Cluster
3
Lightning Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3700
Max Quality
7400
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2703
Craftsmanship
2924
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
