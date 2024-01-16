Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
The Fae's Crown Shield
Shield - Item Level 430
Guide
Details
PUBLISHED
UPDATED
Mike Williams
About the Author
Mike Williams
Item Details
HQ
780
Block Strength
780
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
237 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+43
Vitality
+43
Critical Hit
+43
Determination
+29
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
430
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
