FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
The Emperor's New Fists
Pugilist's Arm - Item Level 1
Item Details
9
Physical Damage
7.2
Auto-attack
2.4
Delay
Details
The most beautiful pair of pugilist's arms you will never see.
Classes
PGL MNK - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
1980 gil
Sells for
1 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+0
Vitality
+0
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
