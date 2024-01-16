Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
The Dancing Reeds
Rogue's Arm - Item Level 276
Item Details
80
Physical Damage
66.13
Auto-attack
2.48
Delay
Details
Classes
ROG NIN - Lv. 65
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1107 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+104
Dexterity
+101
Critical Hit
+100
Determination
+70
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 55
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
276
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
