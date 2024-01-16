Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
The Cane of Crags
Two–handed Conjurer's Arm - Item Level 80
Item Details
60
Physical Damage
68.8
Auto-attack
3.44
Delay
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
428 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+27
Piety
+33
Vitality
+25
Determination
+23
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
80
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
