FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
The Awaited Stars
Dancer's Arm - Item Level 276
Item Details
80
Physical Damage
83.2
Auto-attack
3.12
Delay
Details
Classes
DNC - Lv. 65
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1107 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+104
Dexterity
+101
Determination
+100
Direct Hit Rate
+70
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 55
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
276
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
