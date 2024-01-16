Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Thavnairian Rain

Item Details

Details

A highly concentrated elixir blended in the Near Eastern island nation of Radz-at-Han.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Poetics to Gil Guide - Earn Money With Tomestones (2024)
Mills Webster
Twelve Important Details in the FFXIV: Endwalker Patch 6.0 Patch Notes
Mike Williams
Where to Find Thavnairian Calamari in FFXIV - Fishing Guide
Nerium