Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Thavnairian Onion Seeds

Item Details

Details

Thavnairian onion seeds suitable for garden cultivation.

Attributes

Related Posts

How to Unlock Rank 11 With Your FFXIV Chocobo & Raise the Cap
Nerium
FFXIV Tips Guide - 48 Things The Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium
FFXIV Poetics to Gil Guide - Earn Money With Tomestones (2024)
Mills Webster