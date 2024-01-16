Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Terracotta Pot

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An ornamental terracotta pot common in Ul'dah.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Straw
1
Item Icon
Potter's Clay
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
1
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

