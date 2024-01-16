Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Terracotta Pot
Furnishing - Item Level 15
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
An ornamental terracotta pot common in Ul'dah.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
15
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Straw
1
Potter's Clay
1
Crystals
Water Shard
1
Lightning Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
13
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
54
Max Quality
155
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
33
Craftsmanship
67
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
8 Path Borders for Your Default Animal Crossing: New Horizons Island Paths
Dillon Skiffington
13 Starter House Ideas Your Minecraft Survival World
Dillon Skiffington
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi