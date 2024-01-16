Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Tennyo Hagoromo
Other - Item Level 290
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A billowy kimono of Far Eastern design named for angelic beings from Hingan folklore.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Hagoromo Materials
2
Crystals
Wind Crystal
1
Lightning Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
756
Max Quality
1980
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1055
Craftsmanship
1079
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
