FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Tennyo Hagoromo

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A billowy kimono of Far Eastern design named for angelic beings from Hingan folklore.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Hagoromo Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
1
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

