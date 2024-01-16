Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Tenacity Recollection
Shield - Item Level 500
Item Details
867
Block Strength
867
Block Rate
Details
Resistance weapon.
Classes
PLD - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Strength
+56
Tenacity
+55
Vitality
+58
Determination
+39
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
