Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Tenacity Recollection

Item Details

867

867

Details

Resistance weapon.

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Novus Zodiac Relic Weapon Guide: Sphere Scroll Materia Binding
Mike Williams
The Battle of Blunderville - Which FFXIV Scion Takes Home the Crown?
placeholder
Kate Shepard
Genshin Impact Dori Guide: Best Build, Materials, Kit, Skills
Marloes Valentina Stella