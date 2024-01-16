Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Tattered Robe
Body - Item Level 42
Details
Crafting
Item Details
87
Magic Defense
50
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 47
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
73 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+10
Vitality
+11
Intelligence
+10
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 37
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
42
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
