Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Tataru Taru Card

Item Details

Details

A common (★) card used in the game Triple Triad.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Says Yes to Erotic Roleplaying, No to Real-Money Trade and Stalking
Mike Williams
All Tataru’s Grand Endeavor Quests in Final Fantasy XIV and How to Unlock Them
Mills Webster
FFXIV: Endwalker Server Queues Push Square Enix to Halt Sales and New Free Trials
Mike Williams