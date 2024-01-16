Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Tamamizu Painting

Item Details

Details

A painting of Tamamizu based off notes compiled from your sightseeing log.

Attributes

Related Posts

How to Get Endtide Aethersand: FFXIV Crafting & Fishing Guide
Nerium
All FFXIV Tribal Mounts and How to Get Them
Emily Berry
A Guide to Everything You Should Finish Before Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers
Fanbyte Freelancers