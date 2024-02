A compilation of the first three volumes of the detailed record of one adventurer's continuing path to becoming a realm-renowned gunbreaker─so detailed, in fact, that all who read it come to swear they experienced the events firsthand. Use to instantly level gunbreaker to 80 and complete all job quests up through “Gunblades of the Patriots.” Cannot be used outside large settlements. Automatic logout will commence upon usage.

Available for Purchase with gil No