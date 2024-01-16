Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Sylphic Yellowleaf
Miscellany - Item Level 32
Item Details
Details
A yellow, decaying leaf used as currency by the sylphs.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
How to Unlock the Sylph Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Locations & Quests
Mike Williams
FFXIV Qiqirn Brown Dye Guide - Where to Get It & What It's Really Worth
Mike Williams
FFXIV Anima Relic Weapon Guide: How to Get Unidentifiable Items
Mike Williams