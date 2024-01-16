Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Sylphic Lamp Tree

Item Details

Details

Any sylph would feel at home beneath the gentle glow of this lamp tree.

Attributes

Related Posts

How to Unlock the Sylph Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Locations & Quests
Mike Williams
FFXIV Qiqirn Brown Dye Guide - Where to Get It & What It's Really Worth
Mike Williams
FFXIV Anima Relic Weapon Guide: How to Get Unidentifiable Items
Mike Williams