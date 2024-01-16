Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Sword of the Round
Gladiator's Arm - Item Level 180
Item Details
HQ
63
Physical Damage
47.04
Auto-attack
2.24
Delay
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
257 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+45
Vitality
+43
Critical Hit
+35
Determination
+50
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
180
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
