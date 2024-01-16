Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Sword of the Heavens
Gladiator's Arm - Item Level 205
Item Details
73
Physical Damage
54.51
Auto-attack
2.24
Delay
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
731 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+55
Vitality
+54
Critical Hit
+41
Determination
+59
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
205
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
