Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Sword of Isari

Item Details

Details

This imposing ancient creature can be found around Isari. [Suitable for printing on large canvases.]

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

Best Weapons for Every Job in FFXIV (Patch 6.5)
Mills Webster
FFXIV 6.11 Dragonsong's Reprise Ultimate: How to Unlock, Weapons, and Rewards
Michael Higham
How to Get Hermetic Tomestones in FFXIV
Mills Webster