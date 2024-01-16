Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Susano Card

Item Details

Details

A rare (★★★) card used in the game Triple Triad.

Attributes

Related Posts

How To Get All The Kamuy Mounts in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
KupoCon Issues New Statement on Susan Calloway, Fans Reject “Safety Concerns” Reasoning
Michael Hassall
Musicians, Creators, 1,400 Fans Sing Close in the Distance as a FFXIV Chorus
Michael Higham